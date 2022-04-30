Every team has added talent in the 2022 NFL Draft, but a select few look particularly different thanks to this year's rookie class. Which ones transformed the most over the course of the weekend, for better or worse? We're so glad you asked. Below, we've identified seven teams that underwent significant change thanks to their draft-weekend decisions:

Top picks: OT Ikem Ekwonu (No. 6), QB Matt Corral (No. 94)

Adding a legitimate left tackle prospect instantly upgrades the line, which also got veteran additions in Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman this offseason. Corral's arrival is bittersweet, however, seemingly marking the end of their long, public search for quarterback help. On one hand, they needed competition for Sam Darnold, and Corral's quick release and athleticism could prove to be good value in the third round. On the other, is Corral, who brings with him apparent off-field concerns, even that much of an upgrade on Darnold? Baker Mayfield may have offered more upside, even if he too represented a mid-tier move. No matter what, they added big names at two premium spots, potentially reshaping their 2022 offensive lineup.

Top picks: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5), OT Evan Neal (No. 7)

Hitting on a pair of top-10 picks can change the trajectory of a franchise, and new general manager Joe Schoen sure seems like he snagged cornerstone pieces in Thibodeaux and Neal. The Giants desperately needed big boys on both sides of the trenches, and these first-rounders could go a long way toward 1.) keeping Daniel Jones and/or future QBs upright, and 2.) finally getting after opposing QBs off the edge.

Top picks: WR Drake London (No. 8), OLB Arnold Ebiketie (No. 38), QB Desmond Ridder (No. 74)

Ridder isn't necessarily guaranteed to open 2022 under center, but his arrival confirms Marcus Mariota is nothing more than a placeholder after Matt Ryan's departure. No one would be shocked if the rookie's starting sooner rather than later. London, meanwhile, instantly steps in as the No. 1 receiver with Calvin Ridley absent, and Ebiketie could also start Week 1.

Top picks: QB Kenny Pickett (No. 20), WR George Pickens (No. 52)

Entering the draft, Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Claypool were slated to open 2022 as their top QB and WR. Now, they've got a homegrown, ready-made face of the franchise under center, with the high-upside Pickens primed to see early snaps alongside Claypool and Diontae Johnson. In other words, their offense is much more promising. Coupled with a stout "D," they just might be playoff-caliber again.

Top picks: DT Jordan Davis (No. 13), C Cam Jurgens (No. 51), LB Nakobe Dean (No. 83)

Between Davis and Dean, the Eagles' defense is suddenly a lot bigger, stronger and faster. No longer must they rely on Fletcher Cox, who's past his prime, to dominate the trenches. Jurgens may be more of a redshirt type, but Jalen Hurts and the offense also look a lot different with the arrival of star receiver A.J. Brown via trade. With Brown opposite DeVonta Smith, suddenly Philly looks capable of challenging in the NFC East.

Top picks: CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4), WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10), DE Jermaine Johnson II (No. 26), RB Breece Hall (No. 36)

Talk about an infusion of young talent. New York will live or die with the development of QB Zach Wilson, but boy has GM Joe Douglas bolstered the surrounding lineup. Gardner will pair with D.J. Reed to form a long-term corner duo, Wilson immediately makes the rest of the WR corps better, and both Johnson and Hall should be starters early on. Don't rule out a leap from this team.

Top picks: WR Treylon Burks (No. 18), CB Roger McCreary (No. 37), QB Malik Willis (No. 86)

Sure, they used the top pick acquired in their surprise A.J. Brown deal to essentially replace the big man, but while Burks offers WR1 potential, there's no doubt losing Brown's proven alpha presence could hurt. Ryan Tannehill might still be poised for a rebound with Robert Woods also in tow, but you don't eject a talent like Brown from your lineup without ramification. On the flip side, their long-term outlook looks awfully different (and promising) with Willis added as Tannehill's potential successor. Whether he suits up in 2022 or 2023, the Liberty product possesses an elite arm and legs to give their offense more electricity.