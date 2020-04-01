Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
NFL Draft analysis for Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73
Strengths:
- Experienced with slightly above-average movement skills
- Fights through the whistle
- Knows where he needs to be and gets there on combos and screens
- Aware of twists
Weaknesses:
- Lateral agility is average at best
- Anchor is good
- Despite being aware of twists, at times can be a tick late getting back
