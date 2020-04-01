Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

NFL Draft analysis for Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73

Strengths:

  • Experienced with slightly above-average movement skills
  • Fights through the whistle
  • Knows where he needs to be and gets there on combos and screens
  • Aware of twists

Weaknesses:

  • Lateral agility is average at best
  • Anchor is good
  • Despite being aware of twists, at times can be a tick late getting back
Our Latest Stories