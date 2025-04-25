Heading into Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the betting odds will become an even bigger piece to the puzzle as we look to figure out where some of the top prospects will ultimately end up. In the case of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the more polarizing figures in this class, there is a new favorite to pluck him from the draft pool and usher him into the NFL: the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders is the heavy betting favorite to be the first selection of the first round, with -170 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the No. 33 overall pick. The Browns hold that pick and are -170 to be the team to select Sanders.

Cleveland passed on both a quarterback and two-way superstar Travis Hunter by trading out of the No. 2 overall pick, and now holds two of the top four selections in the second round. While trading down and acquiring additional draft capital for next year may seemingly point toward the Browns waiting to find their quarterback of the future, the folks at FanDuel seem to think they'll take Sanders anyway.

Heading into the draft, the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers were the betting favorite to select Sanders at +310. The New York Giants had the second-highest odds at +350, and the Cleveland Browns followed behind them at +360. The New Orleans Saints had been the betting favorite to be the team that selects Sanders for the last few weeks, but they fell to fourth in the odds at +370 heading into Thursday night.

Sanders was -170 to be drafted in the top 10 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but was +135 at FanDuel, foretelling the variance of his range. On Monday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones released his mock draft, which featured Sanders falling out of the first round entirely, early evidence that his drop could be steeper than the odds suggested. Of course, that ultimately came to fruition.

Sanders, CBS Sports' No. 2 ranked quarterback prospect, completed 74% of his passes at Colorado last season with 4,134 yards passing, 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.