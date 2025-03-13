As the son of Deion Sanders, the term "under-the-radar" will never be associated with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. His name precedes him, and that pressure has forged a confident quarterback capable of handling himself in game-deciding moments.

Sanders committed to Jackson State out of high school as a four-star and top-250 prospect. Over the course of two seasons at the HBCU, he set numerous program records and led the Tigers to a 23-2 record, as well as its first conference championships since 2007. Jackson State made its first appearances in the Celebration Bowl, which is known as the HBCU National Championship game.

When his father was hired at Colorado, Sanders followed despite having several other, more high-profile opportunities. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in 2023 before finishing 9-4 this past season. The program has had one other winning season (2016) since 2005.

After a decorated collegiate career, Sanders is in the running to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His draft process starts at the East-West Shrine Bowl over the next week in Texas. Sanders is by far the highest-rated prospect at the all-star event, but he has elected to only take part in team interviews and will not be practicing or playing in the game.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Sanders, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft profile

Age as of Week 1: 23 years old

23 years old Height: 6-foot-1 ½

6-foot-1 ½ Weight: 212 pounds



212 pounds Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Interesting fact: Son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders

Position: No. 2 QB | Overall: No. 24

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 4 (No. 2 QB)

NFL comparison

Geno Smith LV • QB • #7 CMP% 70.4 YDs 4320 TD 21 INT 15 YD/Att 7.47 View Profile

Smith always had good pocket mobility, but was known to hold onto the ball too long, which is an issue that plagues Sanders. When each is on their game, they are more than capable of dicing up opposing secondaries and have enough arm strength to push the ball downfield. Smith was a victim of circumstance early in his career, landing with a Jets team incapable of supporting him. He has flourished in his short time with Seattle.

Scouting report

Shedeur Sanders has a solid frame and stature to become an NFL quarterback. He has been highly efficient throughout his collegiate career completing more than 70% of his pass attempts. His decision-making has been generally good, but waned in the latter half of the 2024 regular season. He is a patient passer with a smooth release, but needs a better feel for when to rip it. Sanders does a good job moving around in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield when pressured, but is known to hold onto the ball too long.

Accolades

2024: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation's top upperclassman QB)

2024: Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

2024: First-team All-Big 12

2024: Set school records for passing touchdowns (4,134), passing yards (37) and completion percentage (74.0%)

2023: Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year

2022 (at Jackson State): SWAC Offensive Player of the Year

2022 (at Jackson State): Deacon Jones Trophy (best player among HBCU schools)



2021 (at Jackson State): Jerry Rice Award (best freshman in FCS)



Strengths

Good accuracy: During his collegiate career, Sanders completed 70.1% of his passes for nearly 15,000 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

During his collegiate career, Sanders completed 70.1% of his passes for nearly 15,000 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Surgical from clean pocket: When protected, Sanders will sit back in the pocket and carve opposing defenses.

When protected, Sanders will sit back in the pocket and carve opposing defenses. Confidence and calmness in critical moments: As the son of Deion Sanders, pressure has followed the young quarterback, but he has elevated both Jackson State and Colorado to higher levels of competitiveness.

Weaknesses

Holds onto the ball too long: Sanders takes too many unnecessary hits late in the down.

Sanders takes too many unnecessary hits late in the down. Drifts in the pocket unnecessarily: There are times when he should step up in the pocket rather than sensing pressure and drifting prematurely.

There are times when he should step up in the pocket rather than sensing pressure and drifting prematurely. Average athlete: Sanders has average arm strength and is never going to be known as a quarterback capable of rushing for high-volume yardage.

College stats

Year Games Comp% Yds TD INT Pass efficiency rating 2024 (Colorado) 13 70.4% 4,134 37 10 168.2 2023 (Colorado) 13 69.3% 3,230 27 3 151.7 2022 (Jackson State) 11 70.6% 3,732 40 6 160.4 2021 (Jackson State) 13 65.9% 3,231 30 8 151.7

High school: Trinity Christian School (Cedar Hill, Texas)

Class: 2021

Composite rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (88)

QB: 37 | Texas: 75

High school accolades: Racked up 12,498 yards, 166 touchdowns and led his team to 47 wins during his prep career with his father, Deion, as his offensive coordinator

Check out Shedeur Sanders's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.