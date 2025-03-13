FRISCO, Texas -- No quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class has been talked about more than Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. The combination of his father's pedigree and his high level play is why he generates the attention he does.

Sanders' 64 passing touchdowns with the Buffalos since 2023, when he transferred from Jackson State, were tied with Miami's Cam Ward for the second-most in college football. Following his re-writing of Colorado's single-season records in completion percentage (74.0%), passing yards (4,134) and passing touchdowns (37) in 2024, he earned the following accolades: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation's top upperclassman quarterback), Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Big 12 honors. He also referred to himself as "the best quarterback in the country" at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Sanders feels his decision-making -- something he flashed with an FBS-best 74% completion percentage -- is what makes him the top QB in the upcoming class. His decision-making related to getting the ball out, however, will certainly be something NFL teams question him about because he had one of the longest time to throw averages and highest sacks taken totals in all of college football.

"You got to put on the tape," Sanders said when asked why he should be the first quarterback drafted. "I know I'm worthy of doing everything I put my mind to, so I'm always worthy of doing whatever. ... Decision-making, that's the biggest and best thing you can do as a quarterback. That's what my skill set is, decision-making. I don't let anything alter my mind and let anything get in the way of me not being in my right mind. Decision-making at the quarterback position from my skillset is what I like to do, sit in the pocket and throw it. That's the best attribute."

Shedeur Sanders' Colorado career (FBS ranks) 2023* 2024** Completion percentage 69.3% (8th) 74% (1st) Pass yards 3,230 (25th) 4,134 (4th) Pass yards/attempt 7.5 (50th) 8.7 (11th) Pass touchdowns 27 (T-13th) 37 (2nd) Passer efficiency rating 151.7 (25th) 168.2 (5th) Under pressure rate 37% (17th-most) 36.1% (22nd-most in FBS) Times sacked 49 (T-2nd-most) 40 (T-3rd-most in FBS) Sack Percentage 10.2% (9th-highest) 7.7% (28th-highest) Average time to throw 2.69 seconds (33rd-highest) 2.83 seconds (15th-highest)



* Out of 110 qualified FBS QBs in 2023

** Out of 119 qualified FBS QBs in 2024

So, where will Sanders' NFL career begin? Here are the best team fits for the potential top-10 pick.

5. Miami Dolphins (13th overall pick)

The Miami Dolphins have some high level offensive pieces in former All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, former first-round receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back De'Von Achane.

However, they desperately need more durability and big plays from the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa had the shortest average throw distance in the entire NFL (5.7 yards) this past season. That could be chalked up to fighting through the third diagnosed concussion of his NFL career, and as a result his 10 completions of 20 or more air yards were tied for 31st in the league after tossing an NFL-most 60 across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. One could also blame that decline to head coach Mike McDaniel's seemingly schematic stagnation last season as well.

Sanders could develop nicely under McDaniel's guidance from the sidelines in 2025, and then there's a chance he could one day be the Dolphins' starting quarterback in 2026 or 2027. Tagovailoa doesn't have any guaranteed money in the final three seasons of his contract from 2026-2028. A Tagovailoa release would lead to Miami having major cap savings in 2026 ($31.2 million), 2027 ($36.6 million) or 2028 ($57.4 million). Sanders being surrounded by speed could lead to an offensive revival in Miami in a year or two.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (6th overall pick)

Sanders would immediately have a go-to guy in first-team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, who smashed the league's rookie receptions record (112) despite catching passes from Aidan O'Connell, Desmond Ridder and Gardner Minshew. Las Vegas also has a defensive building block in edge rusher Maxx Crosby and still has $41 million in effective cap space, per Over the Cap, after the first wave of free agency. The drawback for Sanders is that he'd have to sit on the bench for a couple of years after the Raiders traded for Seahawks Pro Bowler Geno Smith, but it would benefit Las Vegas knowing it had a backup plan.

3. Tennessee Titans (1st overall pick)

The Titans have put it out there that they could be open to trading the first overall pick. Sure, it's possible, but the Titans also desperately need a new quarterback to build around because Will Levis hasn't gotten the job done in Nashville. Levis generated the highest rate of plays in a season (16.3%) with a sack, fumble or interception since former Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (17.8%) in 2009, per CBS Sports Research.

Highest rate of plays with sack, fumble or interception (past 15 years) Percent of plays with sack, fumble or INT 2009 JaMarcus Russell (OAK) 17.8% 2024 Will Levis (TEN) 16.3% 2014 Josh McCown (TB) 15.5% 2022 Justin Fields (CHI) 15.4%

Tennessee, as a result, tied its single-season franchise record for losses (14). However, there are some weapons in Nashville with 1,000-yard back Tony Pollard and 1,000-yard receiver Calvin Ridley that Sanders would certainly benefit from playing alongside. The question is whether the Titans would select Ward or Sanders. They could lean more toward the former Miami signal-caller because of his better improvisational skills/mobility.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft 2025: Ex-NFL head coach makes case for teams to take QB, says 'it's not that deep' Tyler Sullivan

2. Cleveland Browns (2nd overall pick)

The Browns need a fresh face at the quarterback position in 2025. They went 3-14 in 2024 with quarterback Deshaun Watson tearing his Achilles in Week 7 and again during his rehab process, and he's only played 19 games in three seasons since the Browns sent three first-round picks to the Texans to acquire him. When Watson did play last season, his 4.03 yards per dropback were the fewest by any quarterback in the first seven games of a season since 2006, when the statistic first began being tracked.

Watson's play, along with running back Nick Chubb suffering another serious injury, played a major role in the Browns having the NFL's worst scoring offense (15.2 points per game) last season. It's just the latest chapter in Cleveland's quarterback carousel. Since the Browns returned to the NFL as a franchise in 1999, they have started 40 different quarterbacks, which is the most in the league in that span and as many as the Packers, Chargers, Patriots and Seahawks have combined during that time, per CBS Sports Research.

Sanders may actually be excited to land with the Browns, with a video surfacing that Cleveland is the only team he uses in Madden these days.

1. New York Giants (3rd overall pick)

The Giants are at their all-time low entering the 2025 offseason. Their 14 losses in 2024 were their most in a season in franchise history, and two of the star players they let walk in free agency last offseason (Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney) tore it up immediately with their new teams.

Could Sanders be the player to turn the franchise around? The Giants are certainly interested. Head coach Brian Daboll talked with Sanders during the Shrine Bowl's first practice. Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey also sought out Sanders in the lobby of the player hotel after the first practice of the draft showcase.

"It was very exciting, and we have a great relationship," Sanders said of seeing and meeting with the Giants. "They definitely showed up plenty of times even to practice. Just seeing the logos and seeing the scouts, it's very exciting."

New York has $23.8 million in effective cap space after the first wave of free agency, per Over the Cap, so more players can be added. Plus, wide receiver Malik Nabers is fresh off producing the second-most catches by rookie (109) while teaming up with running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. to become the third rookie duo ever with 1,000 or more scrimmage yards each.

The Giants have some resources to improve the roster, and they need a new quarterback to build around after cutting Daniel Jones during the 2024 season. Sanders' poise in the pocket could help right the ship and save Daboll's job.