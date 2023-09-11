Shedeur Sanders followed his legendary Colorado debut in style -- completing nearly 74% of his throws for 393 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no picks in a rout of bitter rival Nebraska at home.

And the more I watch of Sanders, the more I feel it's only a matter of time that he's widely regarded as a first-round prospect in what is amounting to a quarterback class oozing with high-caliber talent.

Let's dive into the film, which wasn't quite as sharp to start as the opening week, and pinpoint the intricacies in Sanders' game in the throttling of Nebraska.

Sanders wasn't super-sharp to begin the game. The Huskers' defensive front had its way with Colorado's offensive line, and the Sanders-led offense scored no points and only had four first downs in its first four drives.

He didn't miss any wide-open layups, but there were a few instances in the first quarter in which Sanders either held the ball too long or missed receivers who had enough separation to catch the football.

Video edited on Kapwing

Sanders did put this throw on film as one of those four first downs at the outset of the game. Drifting left, with anticipation, perfect placement through a closing window.

That's an NFL-caliber toss, essentially impossible to defend. And it hinted at the already-established connection he has with star athlete Travis Hunter. There's serious trust there.

Video edited on Kapwing

What I noticed following the shaky start -- it didn't appear to faze Sanders. At all. Didn't lead to hurried throws the rest of the afternoon, wayward accuracy, or suddenly panicked decisions on when and where to throw the football. That will go a long way with scouts and, especially, offensive coaches.

In fact, still in the first half, watch how calm Sanders behaved on this third-and-15 deep in his own end. Looked left, didn't like anything, then had a looping, free rusher in his face. After that, he bounced off him, accelerated just enough to free himself to uncork a franchise-caliber throw to Hunter downfield for a sizable gain.

Video edited on Kapwing

Can't be done any better. And it all was so fluid and, in a way, seemingly effortless.

Against Nebraska, Sanders was forced to put his athleticism and mobile creativity on display much more than in the opener in Fort Worth, Texas, mostly because the Huskers' defensive line and blitz packages gave Colorado's blocking unit fits, especially for a game that crescendoed to a blowout.

On this touchdown, Sanders did something well beyond his years as a passer to help create the score. After feeling the need to escape the pocket left thanks to a ferocious A-gap blitz -- that came with an adequate blitz-pickup by his running -- he located his intended target in the back left corner of the end zone, then took an extra split second to square his shoulders to the line of scrimmage to gain the velocity needed to fit the ball through the throwing tunnel with secondary members converging.

Video edited on Kapwing

Methodical footwork married with sharp upper-body mechanics to properly deliver the football.

And I hate to be this guy, highlighting an incompletion -- this connection was ultimately overturned by review -- but while we're on the topic of Sanders' creativity being on center stage against Nebraska, I feel obligated to give you this magic on a late two-point conversion.

Video edited on Kapwing

It wasn't all 2012 Johnny Manziel for Sanders in his second game leading the Buffaloes. Here's proof. This second touchdown wasn't anywhere close to the most challenging pass he'll complete all season. Note the eye/helmet manipulation before the release.

Sanders kept his eyes in the middle of the field to freeze that safety that drifted to the middle of the field before throwing the over route that materialized into the void near the front right pylon.

Video edited on Kapwing

Brilliantly designed concept by offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, and Sanders demonstrated ideal patient -- from a clean pocket -- to aid in the concept's execution.

What needs to be stressed with Sanders at the outset of this burgeoning season at -- this is not a raw, inexperienced, unpolished quarterback. Before he stepped foot in Boulder, he had already attempted more than 900 passes at the collegiate level at Jackson State.

And even if there are some who'd want reduce the importance of those pass attempts because of competition level -- which isn't preposterous -- they indisputably provided Sanders experience dealing with protections, varied blitz packages, and complex, combination coverages. All that matters.

For reference too -- Bryce Young attempted 949 passes in college. C.J. Stroud -- 830 and Anthony Richardson -- 393. If he stays on his current passing pace, Sanders could finish with around 1,400 collegiate attempts. Trevor Lawrence threw just under 1,200 passes at Clemson.

It's still early. But we're now 89 passes into Sanders 2023 campaign at Colorado, and to date, he's played like a quarterback primed to garner legitimate first-round consideration in the 2024 NFL Draft.