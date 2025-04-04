The wait is finally over. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will reportedly throw Friday at Colorado's Pro Day.

Back in January, Sanders wasn't sure if he'd throw at all during the pre-draft process. "I'm not sure," Sanders told CBS Sports at the East-West Shrine Bowl. "It's a lot of work on my quarterback coach making sure I'm sharp, and I'm ready. I never want to go out there and half-step. I want to be my best at all times."

It turns out he will throw, and he'll likely be throwing to 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 Biletnikoff Award winner (best wide receiver in college football) Travis Hunter -- thus making Friday the last time the two will lace it up together representing the Buffaloes ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft later this month.

The duo did not participate in on-field drills at both the NFL Scouting Combine and the Big 12 Pro Day, which makes the school's pro day Friday a must-watch event for those looking to get a final, full evaluation of the two potential top-10 picks.

Here are some of the teams expected to be in attendance for the event:

Titans (No. 1 pick): President of football ops Chad Brinker, GM Mike Borgonzi, VP Reggie McKenzie, OC Nick Holz, DC Dennard Wilson, college scouting director Jon Salge. HC Brian Callahan will be there Wednesday for when the Titans work out Hunter and Sanders privately. (Sports Illustrated)

President of football ops Chad Brinker, GM Mike Borgonzi, VP Reggie McKenzie, OC Nick Holz, DC Dennard Wilson, college scouting director Jon Salge. HC Brian Callahan will be there Wednesday for when the Titans work out Hunter and Sanders privately. (Sports Illustrated) Browns (No. 2 pick): Owner Jimmy Haslam, HC Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry, assistant GMs Glenn Cook and Cat Hickman, EVP JW Johnson, OC Tommy Rees and QBs coach Bill Musgrave (Sports Illustrated)

Owner Jimmy Haslam, HC Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry, assistant GMs Glenn Cook and Cat Hickman, EVP JW Johnson, OC Tommy Rees and QBs coach Bill Musgrave (Sports Illustrated) Giants (No. 3 pick): GM Joe Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown, DPP Tim McDonnell, HC Brian Daboll, OC Mike Kafka, QBs coach Shea Tierney, assistant QBs coach Chad Hall, DC Shane Bowen, secondary coach Marquand Manuel, WRs coach Mike Groh (Sports Illustrated and Yahoo Sports)

GM Joe Schoen, assistant GM Brandon Brown, DPP Tim McDonnell, HC Brian Daboll, OC Mike Kafka, QBs coach Shea Tierney, assistant QBs coach Chad Hall, DC Shane Bowen, secondary coach Marquand Manuel, WRs coach Mike Groh (Sports Illustrated and Yahoo Sports) Saints (No. 9 pick): QBs coach Scott Tolzien and WRs coach Keith Williams (Yahoo Sports)

Where to watch Colorado Pro Day

Date: Friday, April 4 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 4 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado)

University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado) TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft scouting report

By CBSSports.com staff

Pro comparison: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith

Summary

Sanders has a solid frame and stature to become an NFL quarterback. He has been highly efficient throughout his collegiate career completing more than 70% of his pass attempts. His decision-making has been generally good, but waned in the latter half of the 2024 regular season. He is a patient passer with a smooth release, but needs a better feel for when to rip it. Sanders does a good job moving around in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield when pressured, but is known to hold onto the ball too long.

About

2022 (Jackson State): SWAC Offensive Player of the Year

2024 (Colorado): Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

2024 (Colorado): Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation's best upperclassman QB)

Strengths

Good accuracy: Through his collegiate career, Sanders has completed 70.1% of his passes for nearly 15,000 yards, 132 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Surgical from clean pocket: When protected, Sanders will sit back in the pocket and carve opposing defenses.

Confidence and calmness in critical moments: As the son of Deion Sanders, pressure has followed the young quarterback, but he has elevated both Jackson State and Colorado to higher levels of competitiveness.

Weaknesses

Holds onto the ball too long: Sanders takes too many unnecessary hits late in the down.

Drifts in the pocket unnecessarily: There are times when he should step up in the pocket rather than sensing pressure and drifting prematurely.

Average athlete: Sanders has average arm strength and is never going to be known as a quarterback capable of rushing for high-volume yardage.

Travis Hunter NFL Draft scouting report

By CBSSports.com staff

Pro comparison: Pro Football Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey

Summary

As a receiver: Travis Hunter is a reasonably-sized, ultra-twitchy, savvy receiver prospect. He plays fast and fluid with incredible burst off the line of scrimmage. His routes feature urgent but not rigid, awkward movements. There's so much bounce and flexibility to his game. Hunter possesses borderline elite-level speed, and his best WR attribute is his ability to track the football. Leaping grabs, finding it in traffic, back-shoulders, near the sideline... he's awesome finding the football downfield and in difficult situations.

As a cornerback: Travis Hunter is a somewhat spindly but super smooth athlete who can match receivers from any pre-snap location. In press, he's calm and rarely shaken at the line. If he is, he can flip on the jets to recover, and has a strong knack for finding the football as it arrives. At times, he can get a tick out-physicaled against blockers or a larger WR. Hunter plays just as well in zone -- because of instincts -- as he does in man. He will bait the quarterback in those scenarios and erupt to the football. He can run with most speedsters and isn't too grabby in most scenarios.

About

2022 (at Jackson State): SWAC Freshman of the Year

2023 (at Colorado): Paul Hornung Award winner (most versatile player in FBS)

Strengths

Effortless burst and fluidity

Elite-level ball skills as WR or CB, routinely finds the football

Plus speed and body control

Weaknesses

Smaller frame than what some teams may look for in a WR or a boundary CB

Can his body hold up at both positions in the NFL over the course of a season?