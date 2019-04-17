Sheffield, Kendall, CB, Ohio St.

NFL Draft analysis for Sheffield, Kendall, CB, Ohio St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Sheffield transferred to Ohio State from Alabama yet failed to meet expectations. He has a reputation as a super-fast player but was beaten deep somewhat often in 2018, and his overall game is very inconsistent. Sheffield can even be a tick late reacting to the football at times. In other occasions, he gets there in a flash. -- CT

Our Latest Stories