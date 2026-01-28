FRISCO, Texas -- While Super Bowl LX between the AFC champion New England Patriots and NFC champion Seattle Seahawks looms on Feb. 8, the offseason is already in full swing for the NFL's other 30 teams.

That means the 2026 NFL Draft evaluation cycle is underway. The spotlight Tuesday night was on the 101st East-West Shrine Bowl at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters. The West team prevailed 21-17 thanks to a touchdown run by Tulsa running back Dominic Robinson, giving Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells his first victory in a head-coaching role.

"The biggest thing I realized fast was the whole operational part: putting together a great schedule that gets these guys to move around efficiently and then from that putting together a great practice plan," Wells said postgame. "I tried to do it as close to how it will be in the NFL setting in terms of the meetings, the walkthroughs, how we practice. They bought into it."

Here's a look at eight standouts from Tuesday night's game who boosted their stock.

Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin

Mason Reiger, a 2025 All-Big Ten honorable mention, was arguably the night's biggest winner for the East team. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Reiger logged two sacks -- a drive-killer on third down against Louisville quarterback Miller Moss in the second quarter, and another on Connecticut's Joe Fagnano with 6:10 remaining.

Mark Gronowski, QB, Iowa

Mark Gronowski threw for 86 yards and ran for 26 in the West's 21-17 win. He also threw a key block that sprung Houston running back Dean Connors for a low–red zone touchdown. Gronowski connected twice with Kansas wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. to set up scoring position and showed nice touch on a 14-yard strike to Cincinnati wideout Jeff Caldwell.

Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL, Oklahoma

Febechi Nwaiwu earned the East-West Shrine Bowl Pat Tillman Award for exemplifying intelligence, sportsmanship and service during the week of practices. The 6-foot-4, 324-pound guard was a true road-grader in the run game.

"This award reflects character, perseverance and integrity," Wells said. "Febechi embodies everything this honor stands for and its connection to an incredible philanthropic cause such as Shriners Children's. He approaches the game the right way, leads by example and earns respect through his work ethic and humility. He is truly deserving."

His on- and off-field résumé should earn him plenty of pre-draft attention.

Jason Thompson, DL, Illinois

Jason Thompson made an immediate impact with a sack of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, bull-rushing straight through the line before Daniels could reach his second read. A strong flash from the 6-foot-5, 301-pound defensive tackle, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season.

Dean Connors, RB, Houston

Dean Connors showcased both agility and power. Early in the second quarter, he hit an impressive jump cut inside the 10-yard line to bounce outside for the game's first touchdown. Later, the 5-foot-11, 208-pound back powered through an inside shotgun run for 6 yards on third down to move the chains.

Michael Heldman, EDGE, Central Michigan

Michael Heldman, a first-team All-MAC selection with 10.5 sacks in 2025, proved he could bring his production against Power Four competition. He lulled Clemson tackle Tristan Leigh before spinning inside for a third-quarter sack of Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones -- the kind of pass-rush nuance teams target in the later rounds.

Aaron Hall, DL, Duke

Aaron Hall capitalized on teammate Wesley Williams' strip-sack of Joe Fagnano, diving on the loose ball for a takeaway. The 6-foot-4, 296-pound defensive tackle consistently flashed a strong bull rush, driving interior linemen backward throughout the night.

Trey Smack, K, Florida

Trey Smack, a 2025 Lou Groza Award semifinalist, showed off his leg with a 57-yard field goal as time expired in the first half -- a new career long. He added another field goal with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. Drilling a kick from that distance in an all-star setting at an NFL facility will only boost his profile.