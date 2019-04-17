Shurmur, Kyle, QB, Vanderbilt

NFL Draft analysis for Shurmur, Kyle, QB, Vanderbilt

Draft Scouting Report:

Shurmur is kind of a mix of Jarrett Stidham and Gardner Minshew but is more clunky inside the pocket. He has a decent arm with decent accuracy and the ability to move to his second read. He's not a full-field reading master and can be perplexed by different coverages. His experience will likely land him on a practice squad early in his career. -- CT

