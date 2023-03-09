Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.57 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Tedarrell Slaton

Summary:

Siaki Ika has a gargantuan, ultra-wide frame that is even big for the NT spot. He has incredibly light feet relative to his size, but possesses minimal pass-rush ability beyond occasional bull rush that is almost always overwhelming. He devours double teams but not a dominant run defender because he's not super-fast shedding blocks. He wasn't given freedom to rush upfield as often in 2022 as he did in 2021. He missed more tackles than expected on run plays and does not have immense pass-rush upside becuase of his higher center of gravity and only slightly above-average explosion. For a team looking for a highly athletic NT who will command double teams on almost every snap, this is your prospect.

Strengths:

Enormous size and length

Eats double teams for lunch

Power on contact will dent the pocket with good regularity

Light feet for someone as large as he is

Weaknesses: