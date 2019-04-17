Sills, David V, WR, West Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Sills, David V, WR, West Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

Sills was incredibly productive at West Virginia, especially when it came to scoring touchdowns. He can be creative beating press at the line and demonstrates awesome concentration when coming down with a pass in traffic. At 6-3 and a little north of 200 pounds, he's not very physical and is decently stiff before and after the catch. Also, his small hands hurt him at times. -- CT

Our Latest Stories