Simmons, Jeffery, DL, Miss. State

NFL Draft analysis for Simmons, Jeffery, DL, Miss. State

Draft Scouting Report:

Tore ACL before combine, which could drop him out of the first round even though he's a top-10 tlent. Simmons can't be moved off spot, is strong at point of attack, and has the ability to disengage from blocks to make tackles near the line of scrimmage. Very athletic, tenacious motor and is as effective against the run as teh pass. A disruptive backfield presence who is always near the ball. -- RW

