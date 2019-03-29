Singletary, Devin, RB, FAU
NFL Draft analysis for Singletary, Devin, RB, FAU
Draft Scouting Report:
Light-footed, hard-nosed runner with impressive burst, lateral agility, and vision. Plus balance when absorbing contact or when he has to make a variety of cuts to get through a running lane. At times he's electric in space and will hit home runs down the field those his timed speed left much to be desired. -- CT
