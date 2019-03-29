Smith, Kaden, TE, Stanford
NFL Draft analysis for Smith, Kaden, TE, Stanford
Draft Scouting Report:
Smith can line up in the slot and shows a good feel for the soft spots in zone coverage. A hands catcher in contested situations, Smith can high-point the ball in traffic and he can post up players in the middle of the field and win with his size advantage. Looks a little stiff coming out of his breaks and he'll be hurt by his slow 40 time at the combine (4.92).
