Snell, Benny, RB, Kentucky

NFL Draft analysis for Snell, Benny, RB, Kentucky

Draft Scouting Report:

Despite being a big runner, Snell has outstanding jump cut ability and is very patient behind his blockers. He's decently powerful too. Just lacks in the speed department. Hill is a modern-day air back with fluid hips and ankles. His vision fails him at times. -- CT

