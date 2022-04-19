Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.01 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Damien Harris

Strengths:

Serious power RB with dynamic burst capabilities. Mega power through contact. Unafriad to run through a defender at any level. Vision is solid between the tackles. Can outrun defenders to the corner and his burst/lean allows him to keep defenders away from his frame. Wasn't utilized nearly as much as he should have been in 2021. Speed through the second level is impressive. Younger prospect who blends dynamic burst with power awesomely.

Weaknesses:

Not a make-you-miss type and not a HR hitter. Wasn't used often in college, so he'll enter the league with a minimal sample size of touches.

Accolades: