Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80

Strengths:

  • Serious people-moving masher, power pops almost every play
  • Big, wide body with impressive snap in his hips off the ball
  • Awesome finding LBs at second level in the run game
  • Solid in one-on-one situations in pass pro, especially against bull rushes

Weaknesses:

  • Doesn't wow laterally
  • Needs to get better resetting if initially beaten by a quick move
  • Moments of off-balance waist-bending
  • Needs to be a in power scheme in the NFL
