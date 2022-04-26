Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.38 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Le'Raven Clark

Strengths:

Hyper-active, athletic tackle with guard experience (2019). Not tall for the position but absolutely has NFL offensive tackle length. Wants to quick-set rushers because he does have light, active feet. Bouncy to the second level, best when he can flow on a stretch play. Showcases awesome knee bend in pass pro and for the run game. The nastiness he plays with along with his length and punch power make him an intriguing developmental type.

Weaknesses:

Not "accurate" in many occasions when he gets to the second level. Anchor needs noticeable work, despite his authoritative demeanor on the field. Has to add 10-20 pounds at least. Kick slide will need fine-tuning as well because of how much quick-setting he did.

Accolades: