Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.81 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Orlando Scandrick

Summary:

Starling Thomas V is a bigger cornerback who builds speed quickly. He has good top-end and recovery speed. Ball production is lacking as a result of not getting his eyes back to the ball, which will also create problems at the catch point.

Strengths:

Builds speed quickly

Good top-end speed

Good size for the position

Good recovery speed

Can slow and re-direct to mirror the receiver

Weaknesses: