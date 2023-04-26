Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.81 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Orlando Scandrick
Summary:
Starling Thomas V is a bigger cornerback who builds speed quickly. He has good top-end and recovery speed. Ball production is lacking as a result of not getting his eyes back to the ball, which will also create problems at the catch point.
Strengths:
- Builds speed quickly
- Good top-end speed
- Good size for the position
- Good recovery speed
- Can slow and re-direct to mirror the receiver
Weaknesses:
- Does not get his eyes back to the ball in man coverage
- Will struggle at the catch point because he does not know where to find the ball
- Lacks ball production