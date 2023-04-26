Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.81 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Orlando Scandrick

Summary:

Starling Thomas V is a bigger cornerback who builds speed quickly. He has good top-end and recovery speed. Ball production is lacking as a result of not getting his eyes back to the ball, which will also create problems at the catch point.

Strengths:

  • Builds speed quickly
  • Good top-end speed
  • Good size for the position
  • Good recovery speed
  • Can slow and re-direct to mirror the receiver

Weaknesses:

  • Does not get his eyes back to the ball in man coverage
  • Will struggle at the catch point because he does not know where to find the ball
  • Lacks ball production