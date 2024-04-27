You've made it, Steelers fans. After months of speculation, reports and mock drafts, Pittsburgh's fanbase is finally getting to see who its team is adding in the 2024 NFL Draft. This is a huge draft for the franchise, which has seven picks that includes four of the first 100 picks.

For a second straight year, Pittsburgh selected an offensive lineman with its first-round pick. This year, the Steelers took Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, who made starts at both tackle and at guard during his time with the Huskies. Fautanu's versatility was surely one of the reasons why the Steelers selected him.

The Steelers' patience was rewarded in the second round, as they stayed put and selected former West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the 41st pick. Frazier -- a two-time All-American and three-time team captain at West Virginia -- is now part of a rebuilt offensive line in Pittsburgh that also includes Fautanu and 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.

This is a pivotal draft for the Steelers, so you won't want to miss a second of the action over the three-day spectacle. Here is every single selection the Steelers has made in this year's draft.

Round Overall Pick Player 1 20 OL Troy Fautanu, Washington 2 51 C Zach Frazier, West Virginia 3 84

3 98 (via Philadelphia)

4 119

6 178 (via Arizona through Carolina)

6 195



