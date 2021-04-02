Art Rooney II did not mince words when he was recently asked about the Steelers' rushing attack in 2020. While there were many reasons why the Steelers fell apart after an 11-0 start, the team's lackluster rushing attack was near the top of the list.

The Steelers' longtime president wants his team to get back to the days when Pittsburgh's rushing attack trampled over defenses. And while he didn't exactly reveal his team's draft plans, Rooney made it clear that improving his running game was at the top of the list.

"We've got to be a lot better in running, and certainly, we don't want to see the Pittsburgh Steelers being last in the league in rushing ever again," Rooney said. "I think it's something that our coaches are focused on, and we'll be focused on ways to improve in the draft. It's something we've got to fix, and we're working on it."

To bolster their rushing attack, expect the Steelers to select a running back as well as multiple linemen during the draft. Additionally, look for Pittsburgh to also address several other needs that include defensive line, inside and outside linebacker, cornerback and tight end. The Steelers have quite a few needs, but with eight picks in this year's draft, they have the resources to replenish a roster that was hit hard during free agency.

Without further ado, here is our seven-round 2021 Steelers mock draft.

Round (Overall Pick) Prospect College 1 (24) OT Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State 2 (55) RB Trey Sermon Ohio State 3 (87) LB Jabril Cox LSU 4 (128) OG Kendrick Green Illinois 4 (140) CB Camryn Bynum Cal 6 (216) EDGE Malcolm Koonce Buffalo 7 (245) DL Khyiris Tonga BYU 7 (254) TE Tony Poljan

Virginia



Round 1 (No. 24): OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

I fought off the temptation to take a running back with this pick and instead have the Steelers taking Jenkins, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle who could help replace Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler. Best case, Jenkins shows enough promise to earn a starting job as a rookie. Worst case, he provides quality depth behind Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor. Making this pick more enticing is the fact that Jenkins played both right and left tackle in college.

Round 2 (No. 55): RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

After passing on a running back in Round 1, I have the Steelers taking the best-available running back with the 55th overall pick. Clemson's Travis Etienne would fit extremely well in new offensive coordinator Matt Canada's system. But there's virtually no chance Etienne lasts until the second round. The same thing goes for North Carolina's Javonte Williams and Alabama's Najee Harris. And while Sermon could very well be available in the third round, I don't think that's a risk that the Steelers are willing to take.

While he's not ranked as high as Etienne, Harris and Williams, Sermon has significant upside after having just 455 carries during his college career. He had early success at Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State as a graduate student in 2020. Sermon spent most of last fall as Master Teague's backup before Teague suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Big Ten championship game. With a conference title on the line, Sermon rushed for an Ohio State single-game record 331 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Buckeyes to a conference title. Against Clemson in the College Football Playoff, Sermon rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. His injury early in the national title game, however, contributed to the Buckeyes' loss to Harris and the Crimson Tide.

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Sermon is a physical runner who possess good quickness, footwork and vision. Best case, he can quickly bring power football back to Pittsburgh. Worst case, Sermon is a nice complementary back who gives the Steelers a new dimension alongside Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland.

Round 3 (No. 87): LB Jabril Cox, LSU

After the recent release of Vince Williams, it's an extremely safe bet that the Steelers will spend a somewhat high pick on an inside linebacker. After not addressing this need during the first two rounds, I have the Steelers spending their third-round pick on Cox, who helped North Dakota State win three straight FCS titles before spending the 2020 season at LSU as a graduate student. A two-time FCS All-American, the 6-foot-4, 231-pound Cox tallied 258 tackles, 14 sacks and six interceptions during his time at North Dakota State, which went 45-1 during Cox's time on campus. During his 10 games with the Tigers, Cox made 58 tackles while returning one of his three interceptions for a touchdown.

He may not be a Year 1 starter, but Cox should be able to quickly contribute on special teams. He should also provide quality depth behind Robert Spillane, Devin Bush and Marcus Allen.

Round 4 (No. 128): OG Kendrick Green, Illinois

Here's your second offensive lineman of the Steelers' draft. In Green, the Steelers would receive solid depth behind David DeCastro and Kevin Dotson. An added bonus is the fact that Green also saw time under center at Illinois, which would help solve Pittsburgh's depth at that position following Maurkice Pouncey's retirement. Green's draft stock has risen following an impressive pro day that saw the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman run the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds. That's the same time that was turned in by Buccaneers' lineman Tristan Wirfs during last year's combine.

Round 4 (No. 140): CB Camryn Bynum, Cal

With Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton gone, the Steelers need reinforcements at cornerback. In Bynum, the Steelers would get a compact, physical corner who is especially good at man converge, the Steelers' preferred method of coverage. A team captain at California, Bynum started in 42 games during his college career. He makes up for his elite speed by being a solid tackler who has experience as both corner positions. Bynum would likely contribute early on special teams while competing for playing time with Justin Layne.

Round 6 (No. 216): EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

The Steelers love the Mid-American Conference. They also need a versatile pass rusher who can help replace Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi. This brings us to Koonce, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender who can line up at either defensive end or at outside linebacker. The MAC's leader in sacks in 2019, Koonce recorded 13 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss during his last 17 games at Buffalo. He was named the Defensive MVP of the 2019 Bahamas Bowl after recording two sacks and a forced fumble in Buffalos' win over Charlotte.

Koonce has the tangibles to play the position; his 81-inch wingspan is one inch shorter than Myles Garrett and two inches longer than T.J. Watt. Koonce is also a student of the game; he said recently that he grew up watching YouTube clips of Von Miller, Vic Beasley and Dupree.

If the Steelers decide to take an EDGE rusher earlier in the draft, Pitt's Rashad Weaver and Penn State's Shaka Toney are possible Day 2/early Day 3 options.

Round 7 (No. 245): DL Khyiris Tonga, BYU

Tyson Alualu's return to Pittsburgh minimizes the Steelers' needs at interior defensive line. That being said, the Steelers could still use some added depth behind Alualu and Cameron Heyward. During his four seasons at BYU, the 6-foot-4, 321-pound Tonga recorded 8.5 sacks, 130 tackles (16 tackles for loss), 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Tonga's best game last season took place against USC, when he recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups. He had a season-high 10 tackles in BYU's 22-17 loss to nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina.

Tonga may have improved his draft stock after an impressive pro day that saw him do 35 reps on the bench press, which would have been the most by a defensive linemen at the 2020 combine.

Round 7 (No. 254): TE Tony Poljan, Virginia

To find the Steelers' next tight end, I went back to the Virginia, which produced the best tight end in franchise history. A massive target at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, Poljan was a quarterback during his first two seasons at Central Michigan before switching to tight end in 2019. Poljan continued to play that position after moving over to Virginia for the 2020 season. During his two years at tight end, Poljan caught 71 passes for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns. Poljan would help provide depth behind Eric Ebron and Zach Genry.