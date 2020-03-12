Steelers seven round mock draft 2020: Pittsburgh lands an offensive weapon for Ben Roethlisberger and more

There are a lot of mock drafts out there, but there aren't many seven-round mocks predicting each and every pick that will be made in the 2020 NFL Draft. Fortunately for you, you can check out an in-depth seven-round mock draft recently created by CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso, whose predictions included the selections of all six of the Steelers' upcoming draft picks.

Here's a look at Trapasso's prediction for each of the Steelers' draft picks, along with some analysis on how these players would fit on the Steelers' roster heading into the 2020 season.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 49 overall: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Round 3, No. 102 overall: Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

Shenault, one of the top-rated receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft, will have surgery that is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks. He had reportedly been dealing with a core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone. Injury aside, Shenault is arguably the most versatile receiver in this year's draft. During his three seasons at Colorado, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout caught 10 touchdowns, ran for seven touchdowns and scored another touchdown on special teams. During his final two seasons, Shenault caught 142 passes for 1,775 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing four games due to injury.

The addition of Shenault would give the Steelers a must-needed fourth receiver to help complement JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, and Diontae Johnson. It would also give the Steelers insurance in case the team was to lose Smith-Schuster in free agency in 2021.

A 2019 consensus All-American, Anae leaves Utah as the school's all-time leader in sacks (30) and tackles for loss (45). Anae would provide key depth at edge rusher behind T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. He could eventually become the team's long-term solution as a starter alongside Watt if the Steelers lose Dupree to free agency this offseason.

Dan 3

Round 4, No. 124 overall: Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

Round 4, No. 135 overall: Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

Round 6, No. 198 overall: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

Round 7, No. 232 overall: Garrett Marino, DL UAB

Adeniji, an imposing presence at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, started every game for Kansas since 2016, primarily at left tackle. While most of his experience is at tackle, Adeniji proved capable of playing either guard spot when asked to during his time with the Jayhawks. The addition of Adeniji would add needed depth to a unit that may be losing reserves B.J. Finney and Zach Banner in free agency.

Elliott, who enjoyed two solid seasons at Missouri after transferring from Texas, is considered a project that could benefit by playing with seasoned, talented veterans at the next level. Elliott could serve as a serviceable backup while providing depth for a unit that may lose starter Javon Hargrave in free agency.

Evans, arguably the most underrated running back in this year's draft, enjoyed a prolific 2019 season at Appalachian State, rushing for 1,480 yards and five touchdowns while also catching five touchdown passes. He would not only add depth to a Pittsburgh backfield that sorely needs it, but he could also -- down the line -- compete with Benny Snell to be the team's starting running back if the Steelers part with James Conner after his rookie contract expires next offseason.

Thirty-seven years after the Steelers passed on drafting Dan Marino, UAB's Marino is coming off an extremely productive 2019 season the saw him tally 43 total tackles, 13.5 tackle for loss, six sacks, seven pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. Marino could make an immediate impact on social teams while also adding depth and versatility to Pittsburgh's defense in 2020.