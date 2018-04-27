Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to Raiders, get third-round pick in 2018 NFL Draft

The Steelers had offers for talented wide receiver Martavis Bryant during free agency but never made a move. That changed on Thursday night, midway through the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, when they shipped Bryant to Oakland for a third-round pick (79th overall).

Fun fact: the Raiders got the 79th pick from the Cardinals when Arizona moved up to take Josh Rosen.

The Raiders get a legitimate deep threat who will join Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and tight end Jared Cook in hopes of making life easier for Derek Carr, who had an inconsistent season in 2017.

The Steelers, meanwhile, finally move on from Bryant, who was suspended for the entire 2016 season and was benched for a game in 2017 after he took to social media to complain about his role and ask to be traded.

Bryant finished last season with 50 catches for 603 yards but set career lows in yards per reception (12.1) and touchdowns (3). The 26-year-old was originally a 2014 fourth-round pick who had had 8 touchdowns and averaged 21.1 yards per catch as a rookie. He's struggled with consistency for his entire career and he became expendable after JuJu Smith-Schuster's breakout rookie season in '18.

Now Bryant is headed to Oakland, where he'll be doing this to opponents and not the Raiders.

Martavis Bryant turns into a human joystick, makes entire Oakland D miss in just an absolutely insane TD #OAKvsPIT https://t.co/HVieY9WbDL — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2015

And for their troubles, the Steelers get a third-round pick.