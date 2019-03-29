Sternberger, Jace, TE, Texas A&M

NFL Draft analysis for Sternberger, Jace, TE, Texas A&M

Draft Scouting Report:

Ran a 4.75 40 at the combine but looks fast on tape. Is an effortless, crisp route runner, who snatches ball out of air in tight areas and excels at yards after the catch. Needs to get stronger as a blocker -- he's willing but needs work. Only has one year of production but is a reliable middle-of-the-field security blanket who regularly wins one-on-one matchups. . -- RW

