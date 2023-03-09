Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 83.87 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: James Carpenter
Summary:
Steve Avila's overall lack of athleticism in space/with footwork could be a limiting factor, but he's strong as an ox and can consistently lock up DL types when he's in a phone booth. He's not asked to do a lot in space, but after a good week at the Senior Bowl, his stock is on the rise.
Strengths:
- Mauler in a phone booth; if he gets his hands on you, it's over
- Balanced in pass sets, uses hands and feet well, anchors well in small areas
- Handles interior twists stunts; keeps head up, well balanced, doesn't lunge, locks up DL types
- Consistently moves iDL type off spot to create creases in run game
Weaknesses:
- Can get walked back a bit when DL type wins high but does show ability to re-anchor
- Can get out in space on screens but is more plodding than smooth when in space
- Will consistently lock up iDL types with good initial punch but can sometimes struggle to stay engaged in run