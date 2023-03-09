Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.87 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: James Carpenter

Summary:

Steve Avila's overall lack of athleticism in space/with footwork could be a limiting factor, but he's strong as an ox and can consistently lock up DL types when he's in a phone booth. He's not asked to do a lot in space, but after a good week at the Senior Bowl, his stock is on the rise.

Strengths:

Mauler in a phone booth; if he gets his hands on you, it's over

Balanced in pass sets, uses hands and feet well, anchors well in small areas

Handles interior twists stunts; keeps head up, well balanced, doesn't lunge, locks up DL types

Consistently moves iDL type off spot to create creases in run game

Weaknesses: