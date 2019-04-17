Stick, Easton, QB, North Dakota State

NFL Draft analysis for Stick, Easton, QB, North Dakota State

Draft Scouting Report:

Stick is almost always perfectly balanced with feet and shoulders aligned when he throws the football. You can tell he's been well coached. His arm is Rypien-like, and he can occasionally turn into a runner too early inside the pocket, although he can step up and away from pressure in some instances. Impressive accuracy too. -- CT

