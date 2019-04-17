Stidham, Jarrett, QB, Auburn

NFL Draft analysis for Stidham, Jarrett, QB, Auburn

Draft Scouting Report:

Once the recipient of first-round buzz, Stidham fell off across the board in 2018. He's not very poised inside the pocket, and for every dime he drops down the field, there are two or three bad misfires on what should be easy completions. Stidham does have an NFL arm, and he can make good throws from many arm platforms. He needs to get faster through his reads. -- CT

Our Latest Stories