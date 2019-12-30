Sun Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Florida State vs. Arizona State
One of the more versatile backs in the 2020 class and an athletic second-level defender will be in this year's Sun Bowl
One of the best running back prospects in the 2020 class and an intriguing hybrid defender will take center stage in this year's Sun Bowl between Florida State and Arizona State.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft. You can read more about this matchup and get our expert picks on the game right here.
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Arizona State
Eno Benjamin, RB
Benjamin has been a true workhorse for the Sun Devils with 553 carries for 2,725 yards (4.9 yards per) over the past two seasons. At 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Benjamin has good size for the position and runs bigger than what his frame would suggest. His contact balance is outstanding, and he has the ability to deploy multiple cuts in a single run to make defenders miss. His receiving production is another reason to be excited about him as a prospect. Benjamin has caught 77 passes in 2018 and 2019 combined. He has Day 2 potential.
Florida State
Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB
Nasirildeen is in the mold of the increasingly popular safety/linebacker hybrid at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds with smooth athleticism. He totaled 101 tackles in his junior campaign for the Seminoles with two sacks, a pair of picks, and three pass breakups. Nasirildeen wins with his athletic gifts and he has solid range for a true safety position to go along with serious burst to attack across the field on outside runs.
-
