Super Bowl 2018: How the New England Patriots were built through the NFL Draft

This Patriots team isn't loaded with players drafted by New England. However, Bill Belichick has recently found undervalued prospects in the draft who've become key pieces of the latest Patriots' Super Bowl run.

These players aren't flashy offensive weapons. They're vital pieces on offense and defense who aren't regular headline-grabbers.

Looking beyond Belichick-drafted players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, let's examine how these Patriots were built through the draft.

Offense

2016, Round 3: Guard Joe Thuney

Entering the league from NC State, Thuney was a gem of a find in the third round, particularly considering the struggles of the guards picked in front of him (Stanford's Joshua Garnett, Texas A&M's Germain Ifedi, Notre Dame's Nick Martin, and to a lesser degree Kansas State's Cody Whitehair). This season, Thuney's played 99.6 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps. While he hasn't emerged as a consistent blocker, his sophomore season in the NFL has featured much more positive production and then stretches of the inept play that popped up often as a rookie.

2015, Round 4: Guard Shaq Mason

Coming from Georgia Tech's run-reliant triple option offense, Mason was well-versed in everything it takes to be an effective blocker for the ground game ... leverage, angles, low center-of-gravity, leg churn etc. In the NFL, he began as a good, not great run-blocker but has blossomed into one of the league's most underrated road-graders.

2014, Round 4: Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming

From Stanford's old-school power-based offense, Fleming had work to do in pass protection, and early in his pro career he was a liability blocking for Tom Brady. Over the past two seasons, after gaining strength and sharpening his pass-set technique, Fleming has been a reliable swing tackle for the Patriots. He's played 48 percent of New England's offensive snaps this season at both left and right tackle.

2011, Round 5: Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon

Cannon battled non-Hodgkins lymphoma during the outset of his pro career, so his toughness will never be questioned. A season ago, he played 99.5 percent of New England's snaps at right tackle and had a lockdown season on the edge. Cannon wins with superior strength and long arms -- at the 2011 combine he measured in at 6-foot-5, and 358 pounds with 34-inch arms. Like the vast majority of the Patriots front, he excels blocking for the run.

2011, Round 1: Offensive tackle Nate Solder

Another intimidating specimen, Solder was 6-8, and 319 pounds with 35 1/2-inch arms at the 2011 combine, a prototype build to thrive as a pass-blocker. His career in New England started with years of wide-ranging consistency, and while his pass-blocking strength has diminished as he closes in on his 30th birthday, Solder's one of the more accomplished run-blocking left tackles in football.

Takeaway

Beyond Solder, note Belichick's uncanny ability to find ideal offensive linemen for his offense in the middle rounds. While Brady is the catalyst for it all, New England has routinely been one of the better running teams in the NFL, capable of putting teams away in the fourth quarter. Much of that has been due to the sound blocking up front.

Defense

2015, Round 4: Defensive lineman Trey Flowers

Flowers was an intriguing, unique prospect in the 2015 draft due to his measurables and athletic talent. At 6-2 and 266 pounds, his 34 1/4-inch arms are exceptionally long. And there's a reason why many teams care about something as seemingly irrelevant as arm length. For defensive linemen, long arms help to keep blockers from getting into their frame. Recently, some active offensive linemen discussed the difficulty of blocking Flowers one-on-one due to his wingspan. As a hybrid defensive linemen, he's in the mold of Michael Bennett. Flowers has rapidly become one of the best young pass-rushers in football.

2015, Round 1: Defensive tackle Malcom Brown

Brown isn't Vince Wilfork, and that's totally fine. He's been a key cog in New England's run-stuffing efforts since his rookie season and was the second defensive tackle taken in the 2015 draft (after Washington's Danny Shelton). Brown only has 8.5 sacks in three professional campaigns yet had Pro Football Focus' 11th-best run-defense grade among defensive tackles in 2017, finished 10th in 2016 and 23rd as a rookie.

2013, Round 3: Safety Duron Harmon

Not invited to the 2013 combine, many criticized Belichick's decision to pick Harmon in the third round. At Rutgers, he had five picks as a junior and a single interception in his final year with the Scarlet Knights. Clearly an impressive athlete, Harmon has flourished in his role as New England's do-everything defensive back. He's reeled in 11 interceptions and knocked down 20 passes during the regular season in his five years as a pro. Harmon won't ever be considered one of the finest safeties in the NFL, yet he's a critical role-player who's been on the field for nearly 64 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps this season, the highest figure in his career.

2010, Round 1: Safety Devin McCourty

The elder statesman in New England's secondary, McCourty has been a steadying facet in many Patriots defensive backfields. His move to safety proved to be the best thing for him and Belichick's defense, although he did have seven interceptions at corner as a rookie. McCourty's athleticism -- 4.38 40-yard dash time, 36-inch vertical, 10-foot, six-inch broad jump -- and football intelligence have allowed him to man the deep middle with relative ease, and his time spent at corner provides him comfort in man-to-man situations. He's played a whopping 92.4 percent of New England's defensive snaps in eight seasons with the Patriots.

Takeaway

While the defense doesn't feature nearly as many good players drafted by Belichick as the offense, the quartet of Flowers, Brown, Harmon, and McCourty are essential to New England's success on that side of the football. The Patriots have long emphasized selecting prospects with stand-out measurables and athletic traits, and the physical prowess of McCourty and Flowers have been integral to their productivity at the NFL level.