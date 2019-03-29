Sweat, Montez, EDGE, Miss. State

NFL Draft analysis for Sweat, Montez, EDGE, Miss. State

Draft Scouting Report:

Looks like an NFL defensive end. Coming off a strong season at Mississippi State and only reconfirmed his ability to dominate at the Senior Bowl. Sweat uses his strength and hands to overpower offensive linemen and get into the backfield though he'll need to prove he's flexible enough to regularly win on the edge. -- RW

