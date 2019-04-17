Sweet, William, OL, North Carolina

NFL Draft analysis for Sweet, William, OL, North Carolina

Draft Scouting Report:

Plus athlete for the position but must add a lot of weight and power at the next level. His loose hips and quick feet allow him to almost always stay in great position in pass protection. Above-average grip strength. Flashes of textbook locking out in pass protection. Later-round prospect with intriguing upside. -- CT

