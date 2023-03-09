Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.30 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Nick Scott

Summary:

Sydney Brown is a well-caoched defensive back with significant playing experience and great ball production. He gets up to speed quickly and possesses fluid hips to transition across the field with ease. He lacks ideal height and plays a bit too erratic at times, which means he arrives to contact off-balance and often misses the tackle.

Strengths:

Gets up to speed quickly

Significant playing experience and great ball production

Well-coached, intelligent

Fluid hips allows quick change of direction

Weaknesses: