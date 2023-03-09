Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.39 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Spencer Drango

Summary:

T.J. Bass has a strong upper body as well as a thick lower body that allows him to absorb contact and create displacement in the run game. He has versatility having played multiple positions but lacks the overall athleticism, length and speed to be more than an emergency option at tackle.

Strengths:

Good upper body strength

Absorbs contact well

Good independent hand usage

Strong lower body to create displacement in the run game

Experience playing left tackle but projects inside

Weaknesses: