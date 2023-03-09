Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.39 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Spencer Drango
Summary:
T.J. Bass has a strong upper body as well as a thick lower body that allows him to absorb contact and create displacement in the run game. He has versatility having played multiple positions but lacks the overall athleticism, length and speed to be more than an emergency option at tackle.
Strengths:
- Good upper body strength
- Absorbs contact well
- Good independent hand usage
- Strong lower body to create displacement in the run game
- Experience playing left tackle but projects inside
Weaknesses:
- Below-average counter speed leaves him susceptible to rushers crossing his face
- Not fast enough to run the arc against NFL edge rushers
- Lacks overall length and athleticism to guard the edge