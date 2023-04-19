All 32 NFL teams are busy finalizing prospect evaluations ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Perhaps nothing influences last-minute draft-weekend decisions more than top-30 visits, which enable teams to physically host, interview and examine select players.

We already know dozens of different top-30 visits that have already occurred around the league. But what might we learn from the official meetings between teams and top prospects thus far? Here are six takeaways:

The Bears want a premium defensive lineman

Surely Chicago will entertain another move down after dropping from No. 1 to No. 9 via trade. But it's safe to say the Bears will stand pat if one of the consensus top-three defenders is available. The Bears spent lucrative money to address linebacker in free agency, and now they're signaling they're ready to add more up front: Georgia DT Jalen Carter, Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson have all paid the team a visit as top-10 projections.

The Eagles are a lock to prioritize the trenches

You could've guessed this without knowing their top-30 visits, simply considering general manager Howie Roseman's track record of early-round investments. But here they go again: 11 of their reported visits have been for offensive or defensive linemen, including Georgia DT Jalen Carter and Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr., who are both candidates to go No. 10 overall.

The Cowboys, Giants and Ravens aren't done at WR

This offseason, Dallas acquired Brandin Cooks, New York signed Parris Campbell Jr., and Baltimore just signed Odell Beckham Jr. But all three contenders have been busy scouting pass-catching prospects, welcoming at least four wideouts for top-30 visits. The Cowboys and Ravens have both hosted TCU's Quentin Johnston, a potential late-first pick; and both the Ravens and the Giants have hosted USC's Jordan Addison, who could end up being the first receiver off the board.

The Raiders might be all in on a QB

Even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas has been open about the possibility of drafting a QB early. And the Raiders' actions reinforce that: they've hosted all five of the potential first-round signal-callers, even though they don't pick until No. 7 overall. Is it a smokescreen? Probably not, considering they could've gotten away with hosting just two or three of the top QBs in that case. The real follow-up question is, how much do they like them, and how much would they be willing to pay to move up if needed?

The Titans aren't satisfied with Ryan Tannehill

They've claimed they are, but actions speak louder than words. This isn't to say Mike Vrabel and Co. would be livid if they had to enter 2023 with Tannehill still under center, but you don't bring in three potential first-round QBs, including possible top-10 picks Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky), for nothing. A year after Vrabel signed off on spending a third-round pick on Malik Willis, it wouldn't be shocking at all if Tennessee moves around from No. 11 to secure a signal-caller of the future.

The Packers could very well draft a TE first

Green Bay has been linked to top tight end prospects ever since Robert Tonyan's departure in free agency, but wide receiver has also been a popular projection as Jordan Love looks to take over under center. Still, five of their reported top-30 visits have come at the TE spot, including with potential Day One picks Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid and Darnell Washington. The former two could be prime candidates to go No. 15 overall, or later if the Packers move down.