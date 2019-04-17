Takitaki, Sione, LB, BYU

NFL Draft analysis for Takitaki, Sione, LB, BYU

Draft Scouting Report:

Takitaki attacks the line of scrimmage under control but with purpose in the run game and has athleticism to drop into coverage. Sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks is a physical, athletic inside linebacker who can also rush off the edge. -- RW

