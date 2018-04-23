Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mock Draft: Derwin James first, Nick Chubb later, predictions for every pick

The Buccaneers are sitting pretty at No. 7 in the draft. It's possible one of the top four quarterbacks slips to them, opening the door for them to get great value for their pick in a trade down (No. 23 and 31 from New England, or No. 12 and 56 from Buffalo, for example).

But if they stay put, they should have the chance to bring in an impact defender. While it's unlikely that Bradley Chubb will be available, the Bucs should have their pick of the top players in the secondary, and upgrading that unit should be a key focus of this draft.

Some fans might be hoping to land Saquon Barkley at No. 7, but there figures to be plenty of value at running back over the next few rounds. And a trade back with Buffalo for the package above would put them in a fine position to take one with one of their two second-round picks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James gives the Bucs defense a fantastic talent to build around in the secondary, and he'll be the impact player at strong safety they didn't get in the failed T.J. Ward addition. The scary thing is that he still has room to grow into a better player.

Williams gives the team Demar Dotson insurance, but if he reaches his potential, he could easily wind up usurping Donovan Smith as Jameis Winston's blind-side blocker. At worst, he can kick inside and be a capable guard. Chubb gives the team much-needed talent at running back.

Maddox is small but fast with plus intangibles. Thompson boosts the defensive line rotation, which should have excellent depth inside. Flowers can serve as insurance for Alan Cross, who underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason. Lawler adds more depth at defensive end.