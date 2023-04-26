Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 56.78 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Brandon Shippen

Summary:

Tarique Milton has flexible ankles to change directions, which is why he was used at or near the line of scrimmage at Iowa State. He only played in two games in 2022 after transferring to Texas. He is an undersized wide receiver who lacks the functional play strength through routes.

Strengths:

Flexible ankles to change directions

Gadget player used at or near the line of scrimmage

Good top-end speed

Weaknesses: