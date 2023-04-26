Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Uche Nwaneri

Summary:

Tashawn Manning is a developmental player who is much better vs. the run than the pass right now.

Strengths:

  • Can pull with enough athleticism to find and bury target on trap plays
  • Can lock up smaller rushers when he stays low and locks on with strong hands
  • Explodes off ball in run game; initiates contact and then locks on

Weaknesses:

  • Can get too upright in passpro, losing leverage
  • Much better vs. run than pass at this point in career
  • Can sometimes get grabby when unable to sustain block