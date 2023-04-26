Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Uche Nwaneri

Summary:

Tashawn Manning is a developmental player who is much better vs. the run than the pass right now.

Strengths:

Can pull with enough athleticism to find and bury target on trap plays

Can lock up smaller rushers when he stays low and locks on with strong hands

Explodes off ball in run game; initiates contact and then locks on

Weaknesses: