Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Uche Nwaneri
Summary:
Tashawn Manning is a developmental player who is much better vs. the run than the pass right now.
Strengths:
- Can pull with enough athleticism to find and bury target on trap plays
- Can lock up smaller rushers when he stays low and locks on with strong hands
- Explodes off ball in run game; initiates contact and then locks on
Weaknesses:
- Can get too upright in passpro, losing leverage
- Much better vs. run than pass at this point in career
- Can sometimes get grabby when unable to sustain block