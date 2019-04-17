Tauaefa, Josiah, LB, UT-San Antonio

NFL Draft analysis for Tauaefa, Josiah, LB, UT-San Antonio

Draft Scouting Report:

High-energy, run-stopper with flashes of awesome range across the field. Further ahead flying around to halt the run than he is sinking in coverage or running with tight ends and backs in man. Really brings it as a blitzer and knows how to use his hands. Worth a late pick. -- CT

