Tavai, Jahlani, LB, Hawaii

NFL Draft analysis for Tavai, Jahlani, LB, Hawaii

Draft Scouting Report:

Big, imposing off-ball linebacker with above-average twitch for someone his size. Played and has ability on the edge with an impressive outside speed rush an a small assortment of pass-rushing moves. Sideline to sideline range good, not great. Same goes for his block-shedding skills. Old-school linebacker with some new-school traits. -- CT

