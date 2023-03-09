Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.38 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Mathias Kiwanuka

Summary:

Tavius Robinson is a tall, super long, highcut defensive end. He has tools galore. He has active hands and can counter off initial rush. His bull rush is impressive, particularly for someone with his high center of gravity. He has nice inside move, and his outside speed rush will threaten some slower OTs. He uses his length after. HIs pass-rush ability is further ahead of his run-stopping. He has a non-stop motor. He's an older prospect who can add weight to his frame.

Strengths:

Tall and long, his tools are eye-popping

Active hands, can win inside and out

Burst will threaten the outside shoulder of OTs

Impressive bull rush for his size

Weaknesses: