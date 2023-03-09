Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.38 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Mathias Kiwanuka
Summary:
Tavius Robinson is a tall, super long, highcut defensive end. He has tools galore. He has active hands and can counter off initial rush. His bull rush is impressive, particularly for someone with his high center of gravity. He has nice inside move, and his outside speed rush will threaten some slower OTs. He uses his length after. HIs pass-rush ability is further ahead of his run-stopping. He has a non-stop motor. He's an older prospect who can add weight to his frame.
Strengths:
- Tall and long, his tools are eye-popping
- Active hands, can win inside and out
- Burst will threaten the outside shoulder of OTs
- Impressive bull rush for his size
Weaknesses:
- High rushes sap his power
- Has to get stronger against the run
- Older prospect and wasn't immensely productive in college