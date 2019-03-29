Taylor, Jawaan, OL, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Taylor, Jawaan, OL, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Immensely powerful tackle with above-average mobility in any direction and while not super explosive, he can get to the second level relatively quickly on outside runs and destroy linebackers. At times his lateral quickness is pushed to the limit by speedy edge rushers, but he has heavy hands he deploys with mostly good timing and decent accuracy. Franchise right tackle. -- CT

