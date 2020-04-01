Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89

Strengths:

  • Huge catch radius
  • High-point-catch machine
  • Red zone target who can outjump anyone on the field

Weaknesses:

  • Ability to separate is a concern
  • Ran disappointing 40 time at pro day
  • Didn't face much competition at CB in the ACC
