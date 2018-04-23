Tennessee Titans Mock Draft: Planning for future on edge, predictions for every pick
The Titans pick up a pair of linebackers in the first two rounds of this seven-round mock draft
The Titans are a team without any pressing needs, which is an enviable spot to be in heading into an NFL Draft.
One spot worth planning for the future? Pass rusher, where Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan are scheduled to be free agents after 2018. Taking someone to apprentice behind them for a year makes sense in anticipation of that player taking over as a starter in 2019.
The Titans do that, address depth at inside linebacker after the loss of Avery Williamson, and add to both lines in this mock.
Tennessee Titans
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|25
|Josh Sweat, OLB, Florida State
|
|2
|57
|Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas
|
|3
|89
|Andrew Brown, DE, Virginia
|
|4
|125
|Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
|
|5
|162
|Traded to Dallas
|
|5
|171
|Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
|from DAL
|6
|199
|Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss
|
|7
|236
|Stephen Roberts, SS, Auburn
|from DAL
The Titans start by taking a late riser in the draft process in Sweat, who will get a year to grow into a more-complete outside linebacker before taking over a starting job in 2019. Jefferson adds talent at inside linebacker after the loss of Avery Williamson. He could also emerge as a starter down the road.
Brown improves depth on the defensive line and could be vicious as a pass-rusher in nickel formations. Teller continues the team's emphasis on competition at guard this offseason, joining Quinton Spain, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Kevin Pamphile in the race to start.
After trading back in the fifth round to pick up a seven-round selection, the Titans land a nice value in Tre'Quan Smith who can compete for a reserve receiver role. Ito Smith becomes the leader for the RB3 role in camp, and he could do some damage as a pass-catcher if Dion Lewis can't stay healthy. Roberts can compete for a roster spot as a special-teams ace and backup safety.
