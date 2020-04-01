Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Dynamic athleticism
  • Veteran-like instincts
  • Zone-coverage savvy
  • Cornerback-esque man coverage skills

Weaknesses:

  • Smaller frame
  • Lacks elite top-end speed
