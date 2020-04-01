Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86

Strengths:

  • Long-limbed athlete who can win with speed or power
  • Flexible around the edge
  • Can drop into coverage

Weaknesses:

  • Has injury history, including 2018 ACL
  • Sometimes disappears for stretches on tape
  • Needs to improve getting off blocks
