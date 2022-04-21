Unlike last year, the Houston Texans will be quite busy when the NFL Draft rolls around next week. Houston has 11 picks in this draft, third-most in the league behind only the Jaguars and Chiefs, who each have 12. The Texans also have five of the top 80 selections, tied with the Jets for most in the league.

In other words, the Texans have a chance to be one of the teams that really shapes the draft. That's especially true because Houston will first come on the board at No. 3 overall, when the Texans may have the opportunity to take the top cornerback, offensive tackle, or wide receiver (among other positions) in the class. Because they have such a paucity of talent, they could also be a prime candidate to trade down out of that spot and collect even more picks, which they could then use to replenish the roster.

Because of the way the roster looks at the moment, the Texans can go any number of different directions with their 11 picks. The idea of a "perfect draft" for the Texans is a bit amorphous, because the team's needs are basically "everything." With that in mind, here are the principles that should guide them throughout next weekend's selection process.

1. B.P.A.

Take a look at Houston's two-deep depth chart. It is ugly. How many players on this list could be considered sure-fire foundational pieces who will definitely be on the roster in two years? Can you name even one?

Ourlads.com

When this is the type of roster you have, you should always be looking to draft the Best Player Available. Nobody in the starting lineup or even among the backups is so good that they can't be replaced by a top-tier talent from this class.

If the best player on your board happens to be a left tackle, where Laremy Tunsil already plays, just draft him! Tunsil's contract situation likely means he won't be on the team long-term anyway, and it's not like 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard looks like the future of the position, either. If you want to take a defensive tackle in the second round, even though you did the same with Ross Blacklock in 2020l, just do it! That was the previous regime's pick anyway.

2. Prioritize premium positions

Of course, while it's easy to say that the Texans should just take the best player available no matter what, there are other considerations. In the modern NFL, the most important position is quarterback, followed by pass-rusher, offensive tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver in some order. Those are the positions where you get the most surplus value by landing a star player on their rookie contract, so the Texans should prioritize those positions, if at all possible.

Lucky for them, the top of this draft class is stocked with edge rushers like Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Travon Walker, corners like Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley, tackles like Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, and Charles Cross, and wide receivers galore. If they don't think any of those players are worthy of the No. 3 overall pick, they should pursue a trade-down, even if they have to take a discount based on the traditional draft-value charts. Volume is the name of the game in the draft, for the most part, so as long as they don't move too far down the board, they should still be able to come out ahead -- especially if some other team wants to move up for a quarterback, in which case they'd likely have to pay a premium to do so.

3. Do the best you can to find out about Davis Mills

The only thing better than landing a franchise quarterback on a rookie deal is doing it with a mid-to-late-round draft pick. Davis Mills flashed enough skill last season that it's worth giving him another full season to try to prove that he can be Houston's long-term answer under center. But the Texans won't be able to get that answer unless they put him in position to succeed, and that means dramatically improving the infrastructure around Mills.

They need to address the offensive line, they need to upgrade his pass-catching corps, and they need to provide him with a run game that isn't consistently putting him in bad down-and-distance situations. With five top-80 picks, the Texans have the chance to add multiple pieces to their offense, elevating the unit around Mills so they can get a clear evaluation on him this season. If he's good enough to build around, great! You're ahead of the game. If he's not, they can move aggressively to get one of the quarterbacks in next year's draft class, which is looking much better than the crop available this year.