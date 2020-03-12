Texans seven-round mock draft 2020: Houston replaces key pieces on defense, adds Edwards-Helaire

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso released a seven round mock draft Wednesday and it answered a lot of needs for the Houston Texans. We take a look at each pick and how they would fit on the roster.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 57 overall: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Round 3, No. 90 overall: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

Edwards-Helaire's entire life has been exceeding expectations and proving people wrong. Outside of he and his family, no one could have predicted he would be under consideration for selection in the second round. Holmes' father spent some time in the NFL with the Bills, Packers and Colts and how he gets to cultivate his own path. He is an intriguing film study the more you dive in to his game. There is a solid foundation for Bill O'Brien to build upon.

The AFC South franchise took a chance by adding Gareon Conley and Vernon Hargreaves. They announced Wednesday that they intend to move on from veteran Johnathan Joseph. It was a position that needed an overhaul and it appears to be happening organically.

Houston does not have a first round pick after trading it away in a deal for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. They have a lot of darts to throw at the board on Day 3, however.

Day 3

Round 4, No. 111 overall: Jason Strowbridge, DT, North Carolina

Round 4, No. 131 overall: Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

Round 5, No. 171 overall: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Round 7, No. 240 overall: Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami

Round 7, No. 248 overall: Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas

Round 7, No. 249 overall: Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State

Strowbridge has some unique pass-rush traits but will likely be asked to move inside. The Texans are likely to lose D.J. Reader in free agency so Strowbridge would be a budget replacement. Robinson was the talk of the Reese's Senior Bowl with his performance. He has to develop his arsenal of pass-rush moves though.

The decision-makers took a lot of risks on Day 3. Strowbridge will grow into his role. Robinson, Hightower and Hill are all raw prospects that will need time and coaching.