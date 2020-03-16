Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins: 2020 NFL Draft prospects who could make sense in second round

The Houston Texans received a second round selection as part of the deal involving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Houston traded away their first round selection in a trade for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil last offseason. They also traded two of the three third round choices that they had compiled. Fortunately, the addition of a second round pick will keep Houston fans somewhat engaged early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently penned a list of primary and secondary needs for the Texans. The offensive line and secondary are pressing needs, while wide receiver, tight end and edge rusher must also be addressed. Houston is clearly in win-now mode with their trades in recent years.

Fans can check out our consistently updated CBS Sports rankings at any given point in time. Here are some of the players that the team could select with their new second round pick at No. 40 overall:

Secondary

There should be a handful of secondary options that fall within this range. Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney, Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall and California safety Ashtyn Davis could all be viable candidates to join the defense.

A year ago, the team selected Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. in the second round. The hope is that he continues to grow within his role. The Texans are also retaining cornerback Bradley Roby on a three-year deal worth $36 million. It really boils down to how much they anticipate Johnson developing.

Wide receiver

Houston has Kenny Stills and Will Fuller at the wide receiver position. However, Fuller is a free agent following the 2020 season. Again, they are not in desperation mode but it would not hurt to add another body to that room. LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson has likely elevated his status into the first round. The Texans would have to trade up to secure his services.

Beyond Jefferson, the potential fits include Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr., Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk, Baylor's Denzel Mims and TCU's Jalen Reagor.

Offensive line

The franchise invested in the offensive tackle positions last offseason; pulling off the aforementioned trade for Tunsil and later using a first round choice to add Tytus Howard. Howard dealt with an injury for a portion of the season but looked promising in spurts. There are two potentially intriguing offensive guards in the second round: Fresno State's Netane Muti and Louisiana's Robert Hunt.

Edge rusher

The Texans are still seeking a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney, who they shipped to Seattle for a third round pick and two linebackers last offseason. There are some viable replacements expected to be on the board at No. 40 overall. Notre Dame's Julian Okwara, Boise State's Curtis Weaver, Alabama's Terrell Lewis and Michigan's Josh Uche possess a vast array of pass rush talents. Weaver is a stockier build that dominates with his powerful hands and quickness. Lewis is a long, lean player that gets a little more bend and has great speed.

Each of those players would be an asset to that Houston defense. Bill O'Brien has to decide which direction he wants to go with that second round pick.